Donovan McNabb: What the Eagles Legend’s Been up to in 2019

Donovan McNabb is considered as one of the best players to ever wear a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. And while he hasn’t played in the league in eight years, Eagles fan would love to have him back based on the way things are going for this year’s team, posting a 5-6 record through 11 games.

McNabb was drafted by the Eagles No. 2 overall back in 1999. He didn’t make a big impact during his rookie season, but he started to make Eagles fans believers in 2000, throwing for 3,365 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the team to an 11-5 record. He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 2004 and he reached the Pro Bowl six times in his 11 seasons in Philadelphia. McNabb was a member of the Washington Redskins in 2010 and he then moved on to the Minnesota Vikings in 2011.

Here’s a look at what McNabb has been up to in 2019.

Pushing Weight

McNabb continues to stay active as he’s constantly in the gym. In this video, it appears that the former Eagles star is lifting at least 225 pounds close to 20 times. In the caption, McNabb wrote, “Never let anyone tell you that you are to old, no good or you cant do something. Its all in the mind. Believe in yourself…”

Vacationing with the Fam

McNabb loves to spend time with his family, and thanks to a travel agency called Pro Athlete Travel, his family is able to spend time in some of the most beautiful places in the world. McNabb wrote, “What a wonderful & relaxing time away. Thanks to @proathletetravel we were able to fulfill all our need.”

Guest Appearances

McNabb has worked as an NFL analyst on ESPN and the NFL Network, so he makes appearances on top shows to share his thoughts on the league. Back in May, McNabb was on The Rich Eisen Show and he wrote, “Great time on @richeisenshow today. Just like old times big guy. Great to see you doing great things.”

Grinding in the Studio

While making appearances on shows and working out, McNabb is also putting in a lot of work in the studio. He wrote, “Love being in the booth, feels like home. Work is never done. Perfect your craft.” So it looks like McNabb will drop his new mixtape in the very near future.

NBA Awards

McNabb took part in the 2018-2019 NBA Awards which is where the MVP, Rookie of the Year and many other end-of-year awards are announced. McNabb wrote, “Wonderful time and the @nbaawards2019. They do a great job putting on a show. Proud to be apart of it.”

Hanging with another Eagles Legend

McNabb not only stays close to the Eagles, but he also hangs out with other Eagles legends. In this post, McNabb is with former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham who played for the team from 1985-1995. McNabb wrote, Great time seeing old and new faces. There were just a few legends in the house. Old school stars all the way to the new generation. Truly an honor to be apart. The Ultimate Weapon was in the house.”

Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame

Because of the impact he made on the Eagles in the 2000s, McNabb was recently inducted into the Philadephia Sports Hall of Fame. In the caption, McNabb wrote, What a great honor and experience. Thank you so much Philadelphia HOF.” So now the question is will McNabb every make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?