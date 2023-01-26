Donovan Garcia Dead at 15: Rising Boxer Dies in Crash

Donovan Garcia, a promising young boxer died after a Colorado car crash earlier this month. He was just 15. He died from serious brain injuries on Jan. 17, six days after he was in a car crash.

"Donovan was loved by the boxing community and many more," Garcia's obituary reads. "Boxing was his passion & he won many championships including 2019 golden gloves. Donovan has a heart of gold and put everyone before himself." He is survived by his parents Daniel Timothy Garcia Sr. and Sade Marshae Aragon; sisters Heaven, Anatasia, Zita, Deabrenna, and Destiny; brothers, Daniel Jr., Nehemiah, and Xavier; and his goddaughter, Aurora. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mike and Jackie Aragon.

Garcia's cousin, Rosmina Garcia, launched a GoFundMe on his family's behalf to raise funds in his memory. They set a $15,000 goal and have raised nearly $6,000 so far. According to Rosmina, Donovan suffered severe brain injuries in a car accident on Jan. 11. He was pronounced legally dead at 6:18 p.m. on Jan. 17. His parents kept him on life support for as long as they could, but his health began to rapidly decline.

"Sadly, Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired," Rosmina wrote. "His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God's will. We will update everyone on services as soon as we can. Thank you everyone for the continued prayers, support, and love. Donovan's memory and legacy will live on forever." Garcia's family also plans to hold a benefit on Feb. 4 in Northglenn, Colorado.

Garcia's obituary is now filled with messages of condolences to his family. "My deepest sympathies to all of Donovan's family and friends. I had the privilege of officiating several of his boxing events. He always conducted himself with great charisma, class, and skills," Patrick Butler, a member of Team USA boxing's board of directors, wrote.

"Donovan was a beautiful young man with a heart of gold I had the pleasure of training him when he was 7 yrs old and got him registered with USA BOXING to start his amateur career he went on to be a great champion beating some of the best boxers," coach Manuel Alvarado wrote. "Boxing was his passion. He leaves a place in many hearts. Now he is a champion in heaven looking down on all of us I will miss him until we are all united in heaven the young man with a golden heart!"