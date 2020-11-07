Donald Trump's Tweet Attacking Philadelphia Eagles Resurfaces After Joe Biden Wins Pennsylvania

✖

Saturday morning, multiple outlets projected Joe Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election and replace Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The news surfaced after Pennsylvania was called for the Democrat nominee, sparking references to Trump's history with the city and its NFL team. Some people even resurfaced an old tweet in which the president criticized the Eagles after canceling the team's trip to the White House.

"The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!" Trump tweeted at the time. The message sparked a considerable number of responses on social media from supporters and critics alike. This trend continued on Saturday after multiple outlets reported that Biden had won Pennsylvania and would take the election.

When the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, only a limited number of players and coaches said that they would head to the White House to celebrate. The president released a statement and said that the team disagreed with him insisting that they stand for the national anthem with their hands over their hearts. Trump then held a different type of ceremony, one that featured the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus performing the national anthem.

"I forgot Trump had that beef with the Eagles after they won! I tell y’all things ALWAYS come full circle!" one person commented on Twitter. Many others joined in the conversation and mentioned the canceled Super Bowl event while looking forward to the first of the year.

While there were many people celebrating the projected outcome, others were continuing to wait. Biden has legally been declared the President-Elect. Many states are still counting ballots while others are heading for recounts. Trump is aware of this factor and mentioned it in a statement responding to the projected victory.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," read the statement from Trump's campaign. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe BIden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process."