Donald Trump’s Arrival for Clemson vs. LSU Apparently Causing Delays for Fellow Flyers

While Clemson and LSU are set to go head-to-head during the National Championship Game, a visit from one well-known figure might have thrown a spanner in the works for those flying into New Orleans to watch said game. According to Barstool Sports’ Adam Ferrone, President Donald Trump‘s plane is causing delays for fellow travelers in the area. The president and First Lady Melania Trump are reportedly in the area to watch the game himself.

“Our second flight is now in a holding pattern because a “VIP Plane” is landing in New Orleans so we get to fly in circles for an hour while Trump lands at the airport,” Ferrone wrote on Twitter. “You guys think there’s any chance they move the National Championship to the sky for us?” Another user took to Twitter to detail the delays that Trump’s visit had caused, noting that the airspace was closed because of the situation.

Shortly after Ferrone tweeted about Trump’s visit to the game causing delays, it was reported that the president’s plane had landed in Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Air Force One at Armstrong International. pic.twitter.com/LNLoSpTH0r — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) January 14, 2020

In early January, it was reported that Trump would be attending the Clemson vs LSU match-up. As Sports Illustrated noted, his move to attend the game comes weeks after LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed that the president called to congratulate his team on their big win.

“I was very honored to get a call from President Trump,” Orgeron said about the call. “He was very pleasant to talk to. Very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff. Complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us. Was complimentary of the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game.”

Trump has attended some major sporting events in the past and has subsequently received big responses from the crowds at those games as a result. In November, he attended the LSU and Alabama football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. According to USA Today, his appearance at the game prompted cheers from those in the stands, with supporters of his even chanting “U-S-A.”

It was a whole different story for his visit to Game 5 of the World Series in October. As USA Today went on to note, he was booed when he attended the game, which took place when the Washington Nationals hosted the Houston Astros.