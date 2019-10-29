Donald Trump: World Series Fans Hang Impeachment Banner During Game 5 Appearance

Game 5 of the World Series created headlines due to three females flashing the cameras to reportedly promote breast cancer awareness, but that was not the only head-turning moment of Sunday’s game. President Donald Trump was also in attendance to watch the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros face off, but he did not receive a warm welcome.

According to a video posted on Instagram, two MLB fans hung up a banner at Nationals Park that said “Impeach Trump” in block letters. This also paired with a moment in which the president was booed by many fans in attendance. Although there were also some cheers mixed in.

During the Nationals’ “Wave Your Caps” mid-inning segment, the stadium erupted in cheers as shots of veterans were shown on the screen. However, the cheers turned to boos when Trump was shown. Cries of “lock him up” could also be heard from the crowd.

This response to President Trump on a national stage brought about some criticism from those that actually oppose him on most issues. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, talked about the moment with CNN’s John Berman on New Day and said that the office of the President deserves respect.

“I’m enough of a sort of traditionalist about our institutions that even at a time when there is a lot that our President does that I find disturbing, offensive, unconventional, I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our President,” Coons said.

“I frankly think the office of the President deserves respect, even when the actions of our President at times don’t.”

The Houston Astros won the battle in the Nation’s Capital on Sunday 7-1, taking a 3-2 advantage heading into the sixth game in the series. If they reign victorious on Tuesday in Houston, the Astros will win the World Series for the second time in three seasons.

This moment on national TV set the stage for what will be a tense week in Washington D.C. According to FOX News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will vote this week on a resolution to formalize and establish the parameters of the impeachment inquiry.

The vote is currently set to take place on Thursday on the House floor. The purpose is to set some process ground rules.

