Donald Trump Speaks out After Receiving Mixed Reaction From UFC Crowd

Saturday night, President Donald Trump made an appearance at UFC 244, alongside his sons. He was on hand to watch the highly-anticipated battle between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz but was instead reportedly greeted by boos. However, Trump’s tweet on Sunday painted the moment in a different light.

“Walking into Madison Square Garden last night with [Dana White] for the big [UFC] Championship fight was a little bit like walking into a Trump Rally. Plenty of MAGA & KAG present. Great energy. Fantastic job Dana! Heading to D.C. and then to Kentucky for a big [Matt Bevin] rally…” Trump wrote on Sunday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The president had been greeted by boos, much like he was during the World Series. However, he didn’t agree with this portrayal of the events and instead believed this to be a successful public appearance.

Do not hear booing when President Donald Trump arrived for UFC 244 bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/F0NS6Mmbhu — BeeNewsDaily (@BeeNewsDaily) November 3, 2019

Additionally, Trump retweeted a post by Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump, in which it was alleged that the media took one clip and created “the narrative that everyone was booing.” To this, Trump responded with “Fake News!”

Ultimately, the reactions of the crowd were not entirely negative or entirely positive. As the multitude of videos on social media showed, the president was met with both boos and cheers. Some of those in attendance even took out their phones to capture the moment.

Outside the arena, the atmosphere was decidedly different as protesters gathered to voice their displeasure with the president. It was announced earlier that Trump would be in attendance for UFC 244, which brought his critics out into the streets.

UFC president Dana White has been known as a Trump supporter and even spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016. He was the one that helped lead the president to his seat where he reportedly sat alongside House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Mark Meadows, Rep. Peter King, and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

This is the second time in less than one week that President Trump has made a public appearance at a sporting event. Both times he was greeted with boos. Although the cries of “lock him up” were much louder during the World Series than the boos were in Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty