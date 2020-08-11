Donald Trump Says Canceling College Football Would Be a 'Tragic Mistake'

✖

Donald Trump is 100% behind college football being played this fall. On Tuesday, the President was interviewed by Clay Travis of Fox Sports and asked him about the state of college football. And while the sport could be on the verge of being called off this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said that would not be a great idea because he believes college football athletes won't have a problem dealing with the virus.

"I mean, they're physically in extraordinary shape," Trump said via USA Today. So, they’re not going to have a problem (with the virus). You’re not going to see people – could there be, could it happen? But I doubt it. You’re not going to see people dying. And many people get it and they have... like kids they get it they have the sniffles. Young kids, almost none have a serious problem with it." Trump then said young people in California haven't have a "serious problem" with the coronavirus. "They get better very quickly, if they get it at all," he added. "So, I think football is making a tragic mistake (by not playing)."

While there hasn't been an official decision as of Tuesday morning, but reports indicate the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are considering canceling or postponing the football season. On Monday, Trump went to Twitter to support players asking for the season to be played. Last year, Trump attended the Alabama vs. LSU game in Tuscaloosa. He then hosted LSU earlier this year after the team won the National Championship.

"When I went to that game, it was incredible," Trump said in the interview with Travis. When I went to Alabama and I went to LSU and, you know, these stadiums are massive. You have no idea about that." He then said games like Alabama vs. LSU are "brilliant football" and "great football."

One of the big reasons conferences are considering canceling the season is a heart condition called myocarditis, which has been related to COVID-19. In a report by ESPN, at least five Big Ten athletes have been diagnosed with the condition that could lead to heart damage and even cardiac arrest. Also, the fact that health officials and doctors are still learning about the virus has conference commissioners and university presidents worried about having an outbreak, which would then lead to the season possibly being called off.