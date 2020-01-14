Donald Trump and Melania Trump Land in Louisiana for Clemson vs. LSU College Football Championship Game

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in preparation for the Clemson vs. LSU game. The president is attending the College Football Playoff National Championship game amid his own controversies in political, military and international news.

Air Force One at Armstrong International.

President Trump has stepped out of the White House on Monday night for the momentous game between LSU and Clemson. On the year of the 150th anniversary of college football, many big names are turning out to watch, including the leader of the free world himself.

Both LSU and Clemson are currently undefeated this season, with LSU standing at No. 1 and Clemson standing at No. 3. Considering the historic nature of the game, it will feature several honors and no half-time show, according to Sporting News.

Pres and Mrs Trump arrive in New Orleans for tonight's Clemson/LSU championship game.

“There were a number of musical acts scheduled to perform at a fan fest away from the Superdome throughout the weekend,” Eli Boettger of Sporting News wrote. “On Monday, that stage will include country music artist Tim McGraw and alt-rock band Judah & the Lion. It’s not clear how or when those performances will be shown during ESPN’s coverage of the game.”

News of President Trump’s attendance reached outside of the usual political news circles, since all eyes are on the president right now. This month, he had the world on edge when he ordered an airstrike on Bhagdad to assassinate Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. According to a report by NBC News, some U.N. officials and international law experts have called the attack illegal and even a war crime.

Iran responded with an attack on a military base in Iraq where American forces were stationed, but the service members there had time to shelter and go unscathed. Some pundits guessed this was a de-escalation tactic, but the president responded with economic sanctions against Iran, keeping tensions high.

“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior. In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two American drones,” he said in a national address the following day.

Meanwhile, the president is facing new developments in the impeachment hearings, which will likely begin soon. The House of Representatives impeached the president last month, and is now preparing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. When the hearings begin, he could potentially be removed from office.

The Clemson vs. LSU game begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.