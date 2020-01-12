Donald Trump Congratulates Titans After They Upset the Ravens in Saturday Night’s NFL Playoff Game

Saturday night, the Tennessee Titans went on the road and upset the Super Bowl-favorite Baltimore Ravens. The fans in Nashville were fired up after this victory, as was President Donald Trump. He reached out on Sunday morning to congratulate the Titans after the game.

“Congratulations to the Great State of Tennessee. You’ve got yourselves a fantastic football team. Big WIN last night!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not many expected the Titans to win in enemy territory, but they did so in decisive fashion, and Trump appeared to be happy about the outcome.”

Some user responded to Trump by saying that he dislikes the city of Baltimore and is taking the opportunity to enjoy their misery. Others wanted to know why he didn’t congratulate the San Francisco 49ers after they handily defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

The Titans entered Saturday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium as underdogs, but they used a hard-hitting defense and a star running back to secure the 28-12 win. Likely MVP Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during the game while dealing with constant pressure. His targets also dropped a significant number of passes during the game.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, on the other hand, became the first player in NFL history to post 180 or more rushing yards in three straight games (regular season and playoffs). He rushed for 195 yards, caught two passes for seven yards, and he threw a touchdown using a Tim Tebow-inspired jump pass.

The Titans are now en route to their first AFC Championship appearance since 2002 and will be heading to either Houston or Kansas City based on the outcome of Sunday’s AFC matchup. The Titans have faced the Texans twice this season, splitting the games. They also played the Chiefs once, securing a 35-32 victory in early November.

If the Titans can secure a third straight victory next week, they will be the AFC’s representative in Super Bowl LIV. The final team to secure a spot in the playoffs – after receiving some assistance from other franchises – would be attempting to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Defeating top teams in the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens does not necessarily guarantee a victory in the AFC Championship, but the Titans are riding high after two strong performances on the road. This team is full of confidence on both sides of the ball, and they have accepted their role as the surprising team that no one wants to face when it counts.

(Photo Credit: Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)