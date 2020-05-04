Don Shula: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Death of Legendary Dolphins Coach at 90

✖

Don Shula, a longtime NFL head coach, died on Monday at the age of 90. He is considered one of the best head coaches in league history, which has led to a number of NFL fans sending love to the Shula family. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement about Shula's death and looked back on the impact he made on the league.

​"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game," Goodell said. "He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Don's wife Mary Anne along to his children Dave, Donna, Sharon and Mike, the Shula family, and the Dolphins organization."

"The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that head coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning," the team said in a statement. "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts are prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is considered the best NFL coach of all-time because of the six Super Bowls he has won during his career. However, there is no other coach who has won more games than Shula, recording a total of 347 playoff and regular-season wins. Shula was the Dolphins head coach from 1970-1995 and led the team to five Super Bowls appearances during that span. The team won the Super Bowl in 1972 and 1973. The 1972 team was a special squad, going undefeated throughout the entire year. Before joining the Dolphins, Shula was the head coach of the Baltimore Colts from 1963-1969. He led the Colts to an NFL title in 1968.