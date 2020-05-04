NFL Fans Devastated After Legendary Dolphins Coach Don Shula Dies at 90

NFL fans are in mourning as former Dolphins head coach Don Shula died on Monday. He was 90 years old and will be remembered as one of the best coaches in NFL history. No other coach has won more games than Shula, posting a total of 347 wins from 1963-1995. During that time, Shula won three championships - one with the Baltimore Colts and two with the Miami Dolphins. In 1972, Shula led the Dolphins to a perfect 14-0 record, which led to a Super Bowl win. No other NFL team since has been able to go undefeated throughout the entire year.

"The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that head coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning," the team said in a statement. "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts are prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.

Because of what Shula did during his time in NFL, he's seen as a person who made the NFL what it is today. And because of that, many fans are paying tribute to a true legend of the game.