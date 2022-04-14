Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Pulled During Perfect Game, and Fans Lose It

Clayton Kershaw was six outs away from making history. The Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher tossed seven perfect innings in the game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. And despite only throwing 80 pitches, the Dodgers decided to take Kershaw out of the game, preventing him from joining an exclusive club.

After the game, Kershaw said he agreed with the decision to take him out of the game due to multiple reasons, including injuries and a short spring training. "Blame it on the lockout, blame it on me not picking up a baseball until January," he said, per MLB.com. "My slider was horrible the last two innings. It didn't have the bite. It was time."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained why he pulled Kershaw from the game. "I love the idea that we're preventing runs in that particular game," Roberts said. "It's not a great spot as far as the decision, ultimately, that I have to make. But I think if I can look back and I feel it's the best decision -- in the best interest of the player's health and for the ballclub -- looking out, then I feel good about it. But those guys make it tough on me. But we have good players." Kershaw may have agreed with the decision, but the fans have a lot to say about it.