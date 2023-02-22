NFL and Netflix Team up for New Docuseries

NFL fans will be able to stream a new docuseries about the league very soon. On Wednesday, Netflix announced it has partnered with the NFL for a new docuseries called Quarterback. The series will feature exclusive access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the start of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field. Quarterback is set to premiere in the summer of this year.

For the docuseries, the NFL allowed the three quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game this season, which is a first for the league. Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota have different stories to tell as they all had different seasons. Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title and won his second MVP award. Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. And Mariota is entering his first year as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons after the team traded Matt Ryan in the offseason. Quarterback is produced by NFL Films Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions which is led by Mahomes.

Can’t wait for everyone to see!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bFygpb5lMV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2023

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," Mahomes said. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together," Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive, said in a statement. "NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL."

Netflix is getting more active in the sports world. The streaming service recently released the documentary Bill Russell: Legend as well as two docuseries — Full Swing and Break Point. Netflix is also planning to release an untitled David Beckham series.