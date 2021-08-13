Super Bowl Champion Running Back Reportedly Retires From NFL

✖

An NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots is calling it a career. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dion Lewis, who was last with the New York Giants, is retiring from the NFL. This news comes after Lewis reportedly fielded interest from teams as recently as last week.

Lewis played in the NFL for 10 seasons and spent most of his time with the Patriots (2015-2017). During his time in New England, Lewis helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl during the 2016 season. In Super Bowl LI, Lewis rushed for 27 yards on six carries and also had one reception in the win. He had the best season in his career with the Patriots in 2017, rushing for 896 yards on 180 carries with six touchdowns.

In 2018, Lewis signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Before the start of the 2018 season, Lewis talked about leaving New England for Nashville. "I'm happy with the decision, and this is the decision I would've made even if (New England) did offer," Lewis said. "If they wanted me, they could've had me. But obviously, they didn't want me, they didn't think I was good enough to be there. I just had to move on and do what's best for me."

Lewis wasn't able to produce the same numbers with the Titans but did have a career-high 400 receiving yards in 2018. And after a challenging 2019 season, Lewis was cut by the Titans. In April 2020, Lewis signed with the New York Giants and played in all 16 games. He finished the year with 115 yards and two touchdowns on just 29 carries.

After a successful career at Pittsburgh, Lewis was drafted in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. He played in 24 games in two seasons with the Eagles before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2013. He didn't play one game in Cleveland as he was dealing with an injury. In 2014, Lewis signed with the Indianapolis Colts but was cut in the early stages of the 2014 season. He finished his career with 2,425 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 191 receptions for 1,408 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.