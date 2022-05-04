Dez Bryant Gives Big Update on NFL Career After Missing 2021 Season

✖

Dez Bryant is ready to return to the NFL. The 33-year-old wide receiver recently spoke to TMZ Sports about his career and said he's ready to come back after missing the entire 2021 season. Not only that, Bryant reveals which team he wants to play for this fall — the Arizona Cardinals.

"Kyler [Murray], the coach — I love the swagger over there," Bryant said, per CBS Sports. "I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins — that's my boy. We real close." The interview took place before Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season. Because of that, the Cardinals could give Bryant a call and see if he would be a good fit. The Cardinals did trade for former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, a former teammate of Bryant who also played in Baltimore in 2020.

"I will speak on my personal experience," Bryant tweeted in Feb. 2021 about his experience with the Ravens. "I was in a position where everything was already established. I took advantage of getting myself right. I realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me ... no bad blood that's their way of doing things so you gotta respect it."

Bryant signed with the Ravens in October 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season due to him rehabbing an injury he suffered in 2018. Before the injury, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints to help the team make a run at the Super Bowl. He never played one down for the Saints because the injury happened two days after he signed.

After a stellar career at Oklahoma State, Bryant was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24 overall in 2010. In his eight seasons in Dallas, Bryant was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro First Team in 2014 after leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He has not played a full NFL season since his final season with the Cowboys in 2017. Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April 2018.

"As an organization, we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said at the time. "Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years. This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."