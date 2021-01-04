Detroit Lions' Matt Prater Kicks 59-Yard Field Goal to Earn City Free Beer

✖

The Detroit Lions didn't have a memorable 2020 season. However, the team gave the city something to cheer about to close out the year. Lions Kicker Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal in a game against the Washington Football team on Nov. 15. That was significant because the kick helped the city of Detroit get some free beer from Bud Light.

In July, Bud Light issued a challenge to Prater and Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, according to ESPN. The challenge was whoever kicked the longest field goal in 2020 would win the city free beer. Prater won the challenge with the 59-yard kick in November. McManus' longest field goal was 58 yards.

Detroit I know we didn’t have the season we would like, however we did win you some bud lights. @budlight @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/c7XHx7Yop3 — Matt Prater (@MattPrater_5) January 4, 2021

During Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Prater kicked a 54-yard field goal, giving him his 59th field goal of 50 yards or more in his career, the most in NFL history. Prater also holds the record for the longest field goal at 64 yards. In March, the 36-year old kicker will become a free agent.

“That stuff usually takes care of itself and works out in the end either way,” Prater said as Sports Illustrated reported. “The easiest thing, obviously, would be to stay here with the kids and [we’re] kind of established here and we love being here and living in Michigan. Yeah, I would love to continue playing, and hopefully it would be here."

Lions fans and the city of Detroit love free beer but would also love to see the Lions be a Super Bowl contender. The team has never played in the big game and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016. In the last three years, the Lions have won only 14 games and finished this season with a 5-11 record. Since 1990, the Lions have reached the playoffs just nine times with their best season coming in 1991 when they reached the NFC Championship.

During the 2020 season, the Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. It was reported the Lions are interviewing a number of candidates for the head coaching position, including Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.