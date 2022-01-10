Desmond Howard Looks Back at Iconic Heisman Pose 30 Years Later (Exclusive)

On Nov. 23, 1991, Desmond Howard pulled off one of the most memorable moments in college football history. The then-Michigan Wolverines star returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State and did the Heisman Trophy pose in the end zone. The play and the pose led to him winning the award at the end of the season, and when PopCulture.com asked Howard about the play nearly 30 years later, he said he’s still surprised people talk about it today.

“I’m just a kid out there trying to have some fun,” Howard told PopCulture. “And, I was born and raised in Cleveland, so the rivalry was just that much more special for me, personally. And I was just trying to have fun, just trying to do something that would get my guys excited. Because I scored a lot of touchdowns that season, but I never did anything. Every time I scored a touchdown, I did what we would call the Barry Sanders. Give the ball to the official, turn around and celebrate with my teammates.”

Howard went on to talk about the type of people doing the Heisman pose when they see him. “The guys who helped me make that play, that touchdown happen,” he said. “So, to able to do that in that game, which is the game, was special. But I never imagined … I mean, we talking about when you see heads of state doing the Heisman pose now. You see all sort of people doing the Heisman pose. So it’s taken on a life of its own and it has really been very gratifying, and very humbling.”

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the play, Howard has partnered up with Modelo to help fans celebrate the college football season in 2022. If there is a punt returned for a touchdown in Monday night’s National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, Modelo will award 300 fans with free beer for the entire 2022 season. Fans also have a chance to win tickets to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game in Los Angeles. They can tweet @ModeloUSA using the hashtag “CFPFightingSpiritSweepstakes and hashtag “21+” to enter a chance to win.

“Modelo is the official sponsor of College Football Playoff, and very excited to have them as a sponsor,” Howard said. “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic punt return against Ohio State when I was at Michigan, Modelo said, ‘You know what? Monday night, National Championship game, right?’ If there is a punt return for a touchdown in this game, they’re going to reward 300 fans, free beer for the 2022 college football season. That’s like, are you kidding me? I mean, sign me up, right?”