Denzel Washington's 'The Hurricane' Is Now on HBO Max

HBO Max has continued to stock the streaming platform with TV shows and movies alike in order to provide a neverending source of entertainment for viewers, especially during their time in quarantine. Now a boxing drama starring Denzel Washington is the latest to hit the service. Viewers can stream 1999s The Hurricane.

The newest addition to HBO Max tells the story of Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, a boxer wrongly imprisoned for murder. The film focuses on his arrest, his time in prison and the people who aided in his fight to prove his innocence. Washington stars as Carter, headlining a stacked cast that also includes Liev Schreiber, Clancy Brown, Vicellous Shannon, Deborah Kara Unger and John Hannah.

Authorities originally arrested Carter and his co-accused, John Artis (Garland Whitt), were arrested in 1966 at the Lafayette Bar and Grill in Paterson, New Jersey. Detectives interrogated the two men for 17 hours before ultimately releasing them. However, Carter and Artis were arrested weeks later and convicted to three natural life sentences in 1967.

A retrial in 1976 upheld their sentences, which they served at Rahway State Prison. The sentences were later overturned in 1985. Prosecutors attempted to try the case a third time, but the New Jersey Supreme Court rejected the attempt. While in prison, Carter wrote his autobiography, "The Sixteenth Round," which served as the source of inspiration for the film.

