Additional Details Emerge on Death of Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas died on Thursday at the age of 33, and new details have emerged. According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Thomas was found dead in the shower around 7 p.m. Police responded to Thomas’ Roswell, Georgia home after they received a call “in reference to a cardiac arrest.” The documents said that dispatch advised police that the victim was “not conscious and not breathing.”

When police arrived at the home, they found Thomas laying down in the shower on his back with signs of rigor mortis. Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Friday. Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, spoke to the Associated Press on Friday and said the family believes the former Denver Broncos star died from a seizure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said in a telephone interview. “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

Thomas was selected in the first round by the Broncos in 2010. He was with the team for nine seasons before spending time with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets. In his career, Thomas was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro Second Team twice. And in 2015, Thomas helped the team win the Super Bowl. He retired from the NFL in June this year and finished his NFL career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50,” the Broncos said in a statement. “His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”