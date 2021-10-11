DeMarcus Ware Details Experience of Surprising an Aspiring NFL Photographer (Exclusive)

DeMarcus Ware is one of the best defensive players to play in the NFL. And while he’s known for getting after quarterbacks, the former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos linebacker loves giving back to the community. Ware recently surprised a 13-year-old aspiring photographer named Isaac Edwards with a photoshoot at the Cowboys headquarters. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Ware and talked about being photographed by Isaac.

“You know, during the pandemic, kids are just being deprived of either supplies or places to stay,” Ware told PopCulture. “And him being a Boys and Girls Club kid was really big to me because I was a club kid myself. But when I found out, I mean, he’s from Louisiana area and you know what, with some things down there, he lost his home.

“… And I knew that he was aspiring to be an NFL photographer. And for me, I’m like, you know what? It’s only time. It’s time that can change somebody else’s life and giving him an opportunity to sort of follow his dreams, give him like a push, right?” Ware patterned up with Stand Together to make the surprise possible. But before the photoshoot happened, Isaac took part in a one-on-one photography BootCamp run by an Outschool.org mentor and professional sports photographer Jay Gorodetzer.

“Everybody needs that push to be that better person, that person and motivate them,” Ware stated. “So I ended up doing that with him, but also I got a production company here. So I knew a lot about the cameras. I knew a lot about the video equipment. So really just shedding some light and doing some things with him. And I know he’s excelling right, it now was a great opportunity for me to really get out there. Somebody did it for me. And so now I was really just giving back.”

Isaac received free Outschool classes through the partnership with Stand Together and attending the Boys and Girls Club of East Dallas. Ware is also a Boys and Girls Club of America alum and knows how important it was to be part of the organization while growing up in Alabama.

“When you grow up in a rural area where there’s not a lot of utilities, a lot of things given to you,” Ware revealed, “what kept me off the streets from selling drugs, getting into gangs was the Boys and Girls Club and having an opportunity to mesh with companies like Stand Together. They came to … the Boys and Girls Club to help. And now I have an opportunity to really give back and do that same thing. Somebody just gave me a little bit of time to let me know that I was important. And when I can do that, I pay that forward.”