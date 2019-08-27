Audio Leaked of DeMarcus Cousins Threatening to Shoot His Child’s Mother

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins could be in some hot water right now. TMZ was able to obtain audio of Cousins allegedly threatening to shoot his child’s mother for not allowing to see him.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man says on the recording … “Can I have my son here, please?”

The woman, who is believed to be Christy West, says “No” — and that’s when the man makes the threat — “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head.”

.@TMZ_Sports has obtained audio of DeMarcus Cousins allegedly threatening to shoot his baby mama pic.twitter.com/UeqQuHtJ0S — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 27, 2019

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, West, who also the ex-girlfriend of Cousins, says she was threatened by him on Aug. 23, just one day before Cousins was set to marry his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang in Atlanta. It was reported that West was the one doing the recording and she has filed a restraining order against him.

The Lakers have released a statement on the matter and they said, “We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

This has not been a good year for the 29-year old center. After spending last season with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Kentucky alum tore his ACL on Aug. 15 and he has been sidelined infinitely.

Cousins also suffered a big injury last year, tearing his Achilles in February 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors but he did not play much as he was rehabbing the Achilles and he also suffered a quad injury.

“I’ve told y’all before I don’t take any of this for granted,” Cousins said in June, during the NBA Finals where he and the Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors via NBA.com. “I’ve seen how quick this game can be taken away from you. So every chance I get to go out there and play, I’m going to leave it on the floor.”

Cousins has put together a strong career, being named to the All-Star team four times, being named to the All-NBA Second Team twice and he was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2011. During his time in Kentucky, Cousins was a consensus All-American as well as being named SEC Rookie of the Year in 2010.