Deion Sanders ‘in the Mix’ to Land Big College Football Coaching Job

Deion Sanders could be taking his coaching skills to the next level. According to the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, Sanders is “squarely in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is currently the head coach at Jackson State where the team is currently 8-1 on the year.

“I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point,” an unnamed source said to the Star-Telegram, “but he is in the mix. He was impressive.” Sanders reportedly interviewed for the job on Monday. If Sanders gets the job, he would be taking over for Gary Patterson, who is the winningest coach in TCU history. Patterson resigned after being with the school for over 20 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sanders was hired by Jackson State to be the head coach last year. He’s missed the team’s last three games this season due to foot surgery and is planning to return by either this weekend or “at least” next week when the team takes on Alcorn State, according to interim head coach Gary Harrell. Sanders’ contract with Jackson State runs through 2024, making $300,000 per year.

“When they pulled up today, I said ‘you know for me to leave this, it has to be God, right?’” Sanders said on his podcast last year. “A lot of people are going to say ‘Why?’ Honestly, man, I’ve been offered pro jobs, just so people know. I could be an assistant at any college, or a head coach at any college, but at such a time as this, God called me to Jackson State, and me to these men.”

Sanders is known for being one of the best NFL players of all time. He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, selected to the All-Pro First Team six times as a cornerback and twice as a specialist, and made the 1990s All-Decade Team twice. Before landing the head coaching job at Jackson State, Sanders of the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School for four seasons.

“In this generation of college football with the NIL and transfer portal, what person would understand it better than Deion Sanders?” a source said. “The ability to get in the room with some of these big-time kids and get them to possibly come to TCU is what he would bring. “He’s invested a lot of time learning how to become a head coach. I think he’s more than qualified for this position.”