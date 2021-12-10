Deion Sanders Explains Why He ‘Never Wanted to Leave Atlanta’ (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders is coming back to where it all started. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team and they will be heading to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18. For Sanders, playing for the de-facto Black college football national championship in Atlanta is special for him as he had some memorable moments in the city while playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Sanders, who explained why he never wanted to leave a place he called home.

“It’s satisfying. It’s gratifying. I can’t wait to get there,” Sanders told PopCulture when asked about returning to Atlanta. “I loved Atlanta. I’ve always loved Atlanta. I never wanted to leave Atlanta. Atlanta’s like home for me. The reason I say that is because they chose me, and I chose them coming out of Florida State in 89. And just to go back there and see the people and see the smiles and see the faces of some people that I started my career with, it’s a blessing and I can’t wait. I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to go back with my family, my new family. That’s my Jackson State fam.”

Before Sanders became the head coach at Jackson State and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was a standout cornerback for the Falcons and outfielder for the Braves. Sanders was selected by the Falcons No. 5 overall in the 1989 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact, recording five interceptions and one punt return for a touchdown his rookie season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 1991 and was selected to All-Pro First Team for the first time in 1992. In his five seasons with the Falcons, Sanders became arguably the best cornerback in the league, reaching the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team three times.

After spending time with the New York Yankees, Sanders joined the braves in 1991, when the team started their run of consecutive division titles. Sanders helped the Braves reach the World Series in 1991 and 1992. In the 1992 season, Sanders played in 97 games and hit .304, stole 26 bases and led the National League with 14 triples. And in four games in the 1992 World Series, Sanders batted .533 with four runs, eight hits and two doubles.

Sanders left the Falcons after the 1993 season. In 1994, the Braves sent Sanders to the Cincinnati Reds. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL while playing sparingly in MLB. Sanders may not have had a long football or baseball career in Atlanta, but there’s no denying his impact on the city, making him one of the most beloved figures in Atlanta sports history.