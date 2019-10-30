DeAndre Hopkins Channels Genie With Latest Halloween Costume

Every season, NFL players compete for the title of “best-dressed” during the Halloween season. With large salaries and plenty of help, they can often achieve greatness in terms of outfits. However, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be the top choice once again with his Aladdin-inspired Genie outfit.

Tuesday morning, the perennial All-Pro receiver debuted his latest Halloween outfit when he posted a video on his Instagram profile. He was painted blue from head to toe and had braided hair and a big goatee. Hopkins even had the lamp tied around his waist.

“The ever impressive, the long contained, often imitated, but never duplicated,” he wrote in the caption.

This is not the first year that Hopkins has turned heads with his Halloween costume. The Texans receiver has been known for his impressive outfits in October, which includes painting his entire body and completely changing his appearance.

Last year, Hopkins dressed up as a member of the Na’vi race from Avatar. Similar to the genie outfit, this also involved him painting his body blue and having extremely detailed markings all over.

Costumes aside, Hopkins is also drawing attention for the magic that he performs on the football field. This previous Sunday, he officially became the third-youngest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 career receiving yards. Only Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals and Hall of Famer Randy Moss did so at a younger age.

Since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2013, Hopkins has become the unquestioned top option in this Texans passing attack. He is second in franchise history with 28 career 100-yard games, behind only Andre Johnson (51), and he is the team’s single-season record holder in touchdowns with 11 (2015, 2018).

Hopkins has reached these marks by making acrobatic catches, often with only one hand. In 2018 alone, he did not drop a single pass despite being the most-targeted player in the state of Texas.

Every time that quarterback Deshaun Watson needs a big play, he looks for Hopkins, which has become evident with his 115-reception season in 2018, as well as the three consecutive games with at least nine catches in 2019.

Whether he is in costume or wearing a Texans uniform, there is no denying that Hopkins has been drawing considerable attention throughout his NFL career. He just sometimes does it while covered in blue body paint.

Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty