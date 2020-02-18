Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin Fans React After He Clarifies Controversial Celebration Following Ryan Newman Crash

Ryan Newman was involved in a serious crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and fans were angry at Denny Hamlin. He did not cause the crash, but when he won the race, he celebrated his victory, which did not rub fans the right way. Once Hamlin learned the news about Newman he told reporters he didn’t know how serious it was at first.

“Obviously I saw him cross the race track,” Hamlin said who noted that he learned of what had happened as he was walking over to victory lane. “I didn’t see the contact that the other car had when he was in the air. That’s kind of a worse case scenario you can possibly have.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hamlin then went to Twitter to clarify that he didn’t realize Newman was seriously injured in the crash. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Newman’s tweet.

Hamlin’s Tweet

First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault. 🙏Rocket — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

Here’s a look at what Hamlin posted on Twitter. He wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t made aware of Newman’s crash until after he celebrated. He also mentioned that nobody should be blamed for the crash because accidents happen in racing. Hamlin also sent well wishes and prayers to Newman.

Pull Sponsorship

@FedEx should pull their sponsorship. We know full well @dennyhamlin cared more about the win then about the sportsmanship, acting as if he doesn’t have a spotter who tells him everything. #FedEx must be proud. #NASCAR — ChaingingWhereabouts (@ChaingingW) February 18, 2020

This fan wants FedEx to no longer sponsor Hamlin because of his celebration. The Twitter user believes Hamlin cares more about winning the Daytona 500 than Newman’s health. Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 three times including back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.

Blame NASCAR

NASCAR should be ashamed to allow for a circus in victory lane after a crash like that. Silly confetti and a cheesy interview? Go to your hauler and wait until the outcome is known. — Jeffrey Jacobson (@jefferjakester) February 18, 2020

This fan points the finger at NASCAR for letting the celebration continue instead of putting a halt to it. All the fans who saw the crash knew it was serious, so they are wondering why NASCAR still allowed Hamlin to celebrate the win?

Not to Blame

Denny you did nothing wrong! Congratulations on the win. I know that any of you would give it all back, for this to never have happened. God Bless all of you!! — Michele Martinez (@smkmart) February 18, 2020

Hamlin should not be blamed for celebrating according to this Twitter user. Had Hamlin known about the crash, he would not have not been celebrating because he knows it could have easily been him or another driver in that situation.

Question for Newman

You didn’t see Newman’s car upside down before you started doing donuts? — Bryan J. Nordin (@bryanjnordin) February 18, 2020

This fan had a question for Hamlin and it involves him celebrating in the infield while Newman was being treated for injuries. In that situation, Hamlin was celebrating one of the biggest victories in his career and his team likely didn’t know what was going on, which led him to continue enjoying his win.

Take Him Out

My issue is this…Ryan came out of turn 4 clean, and was roughly a couple of thousand feet from the checkered flag. Neither Blaney nor Yourself had a chance in hell to pass him. It was too late for that. Only way was to take him out. Too dangerous at Daytona — Gary B Trumble (@gary_trumble) February 18, 2020

This fan believed Newman was taken out of the race so Hamlin and Ryan Blaney had a better chance to win. That’s an interesting accusation and it’s likely NASCAR won’t look into it as there’s no clear evidence of foul play.

More to NASCAR

To all the people who think nascar is just left turns perfect example that this sport is extremely dangerous and the risks these drivers take to entertain us nascar is family ❤ — Austin (@Austin04789774) February 18, 2020

This fan pointed out there’s a lot more to NASCAR than just turning left. These drivers are competing at high speeds and that leads to dangerous crashes at times. What happened to Newman is unfortunate, but nobody should be blamed for the crash.