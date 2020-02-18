Sports

Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin Fans React After He Clarifies Controversial Celebration Following Ryan Newman Crash

Ryan Newman was involved in a serious crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and fans were angry […]

Ryan Newman was involved in a serious crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and fans were angry at Denny Hamlin. He did not cause the crash, but when he won the race, he celebrated his victory, which did not rub fans the right way. Once Hamlin learned the news about Newman he told reporters he didn’t know how serious it was at first.

“Obviously I saw him cross the race track,” Hamlin said who noted that he learned of what had happened as he was walking over to victory lane. “I didn’t see the contact that the other car had when he was in the air. That’s kind of a worse case scenario you can possibly have.”

Hamlin then went to Twitter to clarify that he didn’t realize Newman was seriously injured in the crash. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Newman’s tweet.

Hamlin’s Tweet

Here’s a look at what Hamlin posted on Twitter. He wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t made aware of Newman’s crash until after he celebrated. He also mentioned that nobody should be blamed for the crash because accidents happen in racing. Hamlin also sent well wishes and prayers to Newman.

Pull Sponsorship

This fan wants FedEx to no longer sponsor Hamlin because of his celebration. The Twitter user believes Hamlin cares more about winning the Daytona 500 than Newman’s health. Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 three times including back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.

Blame NASCAR

This fan points the finger at NASCAR for letting the celebration continue instead of putting a halt to it. All the fans who saw the crash knew it was serious, so they are wondering why NASCAR still allowed Hamlin to celebrate the win?

Not to Blame

Hamlin should not be blamed for celebrating according to this Twitter user. Had Hamlin known about the crash, he would not have not been celebrating because he knows it could have easily been him or another driver in that situation. 

Question for Newman

This fan had a question for Hamlin and it involves him celebrating in the infield while Newman was being treated for injuries. In that situation, Hamlin was celebrating one of the biggest victories in his career and his team likely didn’t know what was going on, which led him to continue enjoying his win.

Take Him Out

This fan believed Newman was taken out of the race so Hamlin and Ryan Blaney had a better chance to win. That’s an interesting accusation and it’s likely NASCAR won’t look into it as there’s no clear evidence of foul play. 

More to NASCAR

This fan pointed out there’s a lot more to NASCAR than just turning left. These drivers are competing at high speeds and that leads to dangerous crashes at times. What happened to Newman is unfortunate, but nobody should be blamed for the crash.

