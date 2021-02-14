Daytona 500: What Is the Net Worth of the Biggest Qualifying NASCAR Drivers

The Daytona 500 is this Sunday, which means NASCAR fans will see some of the biggest stars in racing. Guys like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will compete in "The Great American Race," which will kick off the 2021 season. But fans are also wondering how much money do these drivers make bring in?

Money can be made via salary, endorsements and winning races. The total purse of the 2020 Daytona 500 was $23.6 million, the highest in American Sports history. “The DAYTONA 500 is more than just the season-opening race," Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway, said in a statement. “It’s a life-changing event for the winner, whose name will join the legends of this sport. Fans will pack the state-of-the-art motorsports venue, and millions will watch on television. And the reason is simple: The DAYTONA 500 is one of the premier events in all of sports, and now has the richest purse in history.”

NASCAR doesn't release the place-by-prize money, but Sporting News believes last year's winner - Denny Hamlin took home around $2.06 million. Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 three times, including the last two years. Scroll down to take a look at the net worth of some of the biggest drivers competing in the Daytona 500.