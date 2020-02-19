Daytona 500: Joey Logano Blasted by Brad Keselowski for Causing Crashes Just One Week Before Doing It Again

Monday night, Joey Logano drew considerable criticism after causing a wreck that impacted nearly half of the competition in the Daytona 500. He pushed Aric Almirola into Brad Keselowski, sparking a massive chain reaction. This is actually the second time in little more than a week that Keselowski was knocked out of the race by his teammate in Logano.

On Feb. 9, the Busch Clash at Daytona took place, which unofficially started the 2020 NASCAR season. This was an exhibition event full of 18 drivers, but the list of competitors was eventually whittled down to six after multiple wrecks.

One of the incidents took Keselowski completely out of the race. Logano tried to block Kyle Busch on lap 66 but caused a wreck. This maneuver knocked both Busch and Keselowski out of the race and resulted in angry comments from Logano’s Penske teammate.

“Just got wrecked for no reason; just dumb, dumb racing, just dumb moves being thrown out there,” Keselowski told reporters on Sunday. “Guys that don’t know what they’re doing throw crazy blocks and it’s just ridiculous. We shouldn’t be wrecking all these cars.

“This is just dumb. We had a good car, my Alliant Ford was capable of winning the race, led a lot of the race. We were in good position to finish it off and got destroyed for no reason.”

At the time of the wreck, Keselowski had led for 33 of the 66 laps. He was in prime position to take home the victory, but he was instead sent to the garage earlier than expected. This frustration led to heated interactions between him and Logano following the race. Although both drivers did later downplay any potential friction.

Entering the Daytona 500, Keselowski was viewed as a favorite to win the Great American Race, but he did not make it to the finish line. His car was involved in another wreck, which was seemingly caused by Logano. The Michigan native was unable to finish and ended his day in 36th place.

“It’s devastating,” Keselowski said to reporters, per Michigan Live. “You know something’s going to happen, you know there’s going to be a big [crash]. You just hope that you can get through it.”

