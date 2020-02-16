Daytona 500: Jeff Gordon’s Comments Amid Donald Trump’s Appearance Divide NASCAR Fans

While the presidential limousine did a lap around the Daytona International Speedway at the start of Sunday’s Daytona 500 with President Donald Trump inside, Fox Sports commentator Jeff Gordon could not hide his excitement. The three-time Daytona 500 winner said he wished he could have been on the racetack himself to follow the limo, also known as “The Beast.” Trump attended the race as the grand marshal, along with First Lady Melania Trump.

“You know Mike, people ask me, ‘Do you miss it? Are you jealous of those competitors out there?’” Gordon said to fellow commentator Mike Joy. “Today, right now, I am. I would love to be in this Daytona 500 field, out there, competing today. This is just so special.”

As Gordon made his comments, Trump’s car slowly dove down the track, leading the field on a lap.

Godon, 48, won the Daytona 500 in 1997, 1999 and 2005. The California native retired from racing full-time in 2015 and quickly joined the Fox Spots broadcasting team that same year.

Trump became the second president to serve as grand marshal, following President George W. Bush in 2004. NASCAR has been a big supporter for Trump, with then-NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France, and NASCAR drivers Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman and David Ragan endorsing him at a 2016 rally in Georgia. France’s uncle, the current NASCAR CEO Jim France, met Trump and Melania Trump at the airport before the race.

