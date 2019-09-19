David Ortiz Posts First Photo Since Shooting

David Ortiz is ready to get back to normal after spending nearly 50 days in a Boston hospital for the injuries he suffered in the Dominican Republic. And by the looks of things, the baseball legend is very happy he’s home.

The former Boston Red Sox star recently published his first post on Instagram since the shooting and he sent a message to the fans who sent him prayers and well-wishes during his recovery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with the message, “Big Papi” posted photos of food that he can’t eat just yet.

“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless,” Ortiz wrote. “Thank for all the prayers. Too bad l can’t crush food yet.”

Earlier this week, the Red Sox issued a statement updating Ortiz’s condition.

“We understand that David has been released from MGH,” Red Sox management said via the Boston Globe. “There will be an update on his condition early next week.”

Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 while sitting in a bar in Santo Domingo. The thought at first was Ortiz was the target but as the investigation went on, authorities said Ortiz’s friend at the bar was the target and the three-time World Series champion was hit by mistake.

According to CNN, the organizer of the plot and 14 others were arrested for the shooting. It’s been reported Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez is accused of paying Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota a $10,000 bounty. Ortiz’s friend, whose name is Sixto David Fernandez, was sitting next to the 10-time all-star at the time of the shooting and is cousins of Vazquez.

ESPN reported Ortiz has been home since Friday. He will be assisted by full-time nurses and he also has a personal physician.

“He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent procedures,” the family source told Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

Ortiz played in the major leagues from 1997-2016. He was a member of the Minnesota Twins for six seasons and spent the rest of his career with the Red Sox. Along with the three World Series titles and 10 all-star appearances, Ortiz recorded 541 home runs and 2,472 hits.