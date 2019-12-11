David Ortiz Mourns Death of Pete Frates, Who Championed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Pete Frates, an ALS advocate who founded the Ice Bucket Challenge, passed away on Monday at the age of 34 and a number of people on social media expressed their love for him. One of those people who paid tribute to Frates was former Boston Red Sox star player David Ortiz as he sent a message to him on Instagram. Frates played baseball at Boston College and he was the team captain. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis back in March 2012.

“You changed the world Pete,” Ortiz wrote on Instagram. I’m so very proud to have called you my friend. Heart hurts a lot today but ur name and legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend – we’ll continue to spread your word. Boston was so lucky to have you!!!”

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski saw Ortiz’s post and he also paid tribute to Frates. He wrote: ” You were one heck of a fighter. May your legacy live on. #bostonstrong”

A number of Instagram users commented on the post with either heart or the folded hands emojis to pay respect to Frates. One person wrote: “What a fighter he was…God bless you Pete and your family.”

“RIP, heaven definitely gained an angel today,” another Instagram user wrote.

The Ice Bucket Challenge started in 2014 and according to CBS News, 17 million people from around the world raised $200 million to help fight against ALS.

“I cannot thank all who have participated thus far enough,” Frates said in 2014. Your enthusiasm and creativity have propelled our little-known disease to the forefront of the global stage.”

Frates played baseball for Boston College from 2004 to 2007. He played in 107 games and the school retired his No. 3 in 2016. Back in June, the school announced it will name its new baseball and softball facility the Pete Frates Center.

“A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity,” Boston College said in a statement. “He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”

Family members announced anyone who wanted to send their condolences can make a donation to the Pete Frates Family Foundation. A funeral service will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Chesnut Hill, Mass. on Friday.