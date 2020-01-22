David Beckham and Wife Victoria Pose Together During Lavish Paris Outing

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, are known for turning heads whenever they go out in public. They proved this to be true during a trip to Paris. The pair were spotted at the Dior AW20 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which they confirmed with a pair of Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:00am PST

Beckham and Victoria each posted similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts recently, showing that they were in Paris and supporting Dior Men’s artistic director and fashion designer, Mr. Kim Jones. “Excited to be in Paris for @mrkimjones @dior,” Beckham wrote in the caption of his photo.

Victoria responded with a post of her own on Instagram, writing: “kisses from Paris.” She also sent out support to Mr. Jones, saying that they loved him and wished him good luck.

When Beckham and Victoria were not showing support for their friend, they were turning heads with their clothing choices. The former soccer player in Beckham wore a Peaky Blinders-inspired outfit that featured a sky blue button-up shirt, which he paired with a green cardigan. Beckham completed the look with a charcoal overcoat, dark selvedge denim pants, and brown leather boots.

Victoria, on the other hand, was seen wearing emerald green trousers from her new pre-fall 2020 collection. She paired them with a yellow turtleneck and a calf-length wool coat.

According to Vogue, this new collection from Victoria is inspired by clothing choices from the 1970s and 80s when clothes were supposed to be both fashionable and useful. High-waisted pants, poor-boy sweaters, and stack-heeled knee-high boots were all key parts of the ensemble.

Victoria explained to Vogue how she makes choices for specific looks, saying: “Personally when I go out in the evening, I want to wear a tuxedo.” She accentuated this point by showing off a black evening suit and a satin belt. Although the clothing in Paris stood out for a different reason due to what has been described by Vogue as “unusual color combinations.”

The celebrity couple may have been turning heads on the street with their bold fashion choices, but they were not focused on drawing attention during the runway shows. Instead, they were on hand to support Mr. Jones and his new collection that honored the late Judy Blame, a famed London fashion designer.

