Patriots Lineman David Andrews’ Season in Jeopardy With Blood Clots in Lungs

New England Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews has blood clots in his lungs and his 2019 season could be over before it gets started according to ESPN. The starting center was recently sent to the hospital to find out the cause of the clots, and was released from the hospital on Monday.

Losing Andrews would be a big blow to the Patriots as he’s been the anchor of the offensive line since 2015. Head coach Bill Belichick talked about how vital Andrews is to the team back in 2017.

“David’s good at all those things,” Belichick said when talking about the qualities needed in a center. “He has a lot of experience in his life playing center. I think a lot of those things come pretty naturally to him, the understanding of how far you have to go, how quickly you have to get there, how close in proximity is your teammate, where is the play designed to run and so forth. He has a good instinct for the position.”

One of the things that stands out with Andrews is he was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Earlier this year, Andrews gave advice to this year’s rookies who went undrafted.

“As long as you get your foot in the door. Whether you’re a free agent, undrafted guy or free agent coming from another team and just got your foot in the door you just got to in and earn your position, earn your keep, earn your role on this team, Andrews said via 247Sports. “That’s what it comes down to. You’re going to earn your role or you’re going to earn your position whatever it is. Everyone’s starting from ground zero and that competition stays throughout the year. I think that helps you develop, pushes yourself. Competition makes us all better.”

He added: “I can’t say what it’s like at other places, but I think here everyone is going to get a fair shot. I think that’s the truth. It’s about who can perform and who can help the football team. That’s what coach Belichick’s job is. It’s a tough place and it’s a tough position to be in — undrafted — but you just come in, work, take advantage of your opportunities and you’re not going to make a football team within a day so just kind of put your head down, go to work and take a deep breath when it’s all said and done.”

Andrews has played in 56 games with 53 starts and has helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls.