Danica Patrick Soaks up the Sun in Sandy Beach Photo

Danica Patrick recently took to Instagram to share that she was soaking up the sun in a sandy beach photo. In the selfie post, Patrick is seen smiling while the sun shines bright behind her. The former NASCSAR driver is also covered in sand, and added a playful caption.

“Why go to a gym when you can play in the sand?! Working out has seasonal choices just like fruits and veggies,” she wrote. “When it’s nice out, I like to get outside…..because before long, that won’t be an option. Consistent fitness is all about finding fun options and not burning out. The calorie you burn doesn’t care how you do it.”

In another recent photo, Patrick revealed that she has been guesting on a number of podcasts lately.

“Working away on podcasts!!!! Yesterday I did [Aubrey Marcus] show then he did mine,” she shared. “I also talked to [Tom Bilyeu] (I also did his show and he is letting us shoot my show there, thank you!) [Caitlin Turner] [Nate Boyer] and Rabbi David Wolpe this week. The interviews on deck for the next month have me VERY excited!!!!! Probably launching in a couple weeks!!!!”

“I am so friggen excited about this platform to inspire through our experiences and what we have learned from them….. as well as laugh and grow from great stories,” she added.

“Pretty intense podcast, check out the trailer on the Apple podcast app and subscribe so you know when we post our first episode,” Patrick also shared.

The superstar athlete hosted the ESPYS last year, and, and earlier this month she shared some throwback photos from the epic even.

“My how time flies!!!!! One year ago I got the opportunity to host the espys and I am so grateful,” she wrote in the caption, “man did we have some fun! From the writers retreat to the skits to the show and all of the wonderful people. It was an unforgettable experience!”

“I have to say, I was scared to say yes,” Patrick added, then explaining, “But I realized that if something scares you as much as it excites you, you gotta go for it!!! Tune in tonight for the show!”