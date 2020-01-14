Danica Patrick Reveals Elated Response to Aaron Rodgers and Packers’ Win Against the Seahawks

Danica Patrick is very happy with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday night, Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to lead the Packers over the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs. Patrick, who has been dating Rodgers for two years, was at the game which was played at the Packers home stadium of Lambeau Field and she revealed her response to the win on Instagram. Patrick posted a photo of her and her friends sitting in one of the suites at Lambeau Field and in the caption, she wrote: “Kind of excited crew last night! Go pack go!!!!!!…..onto San Fran! Feelin it. Anybody else?!!!!!!!”

A number of fans responded to Patrick’s post as they are also excited about the Packers win. One fan wrote: “Oh yeah. Awesome game. Look out San Francisco.”

“It’s time Aaron proves to SF it’s his time again. Go Pack Go!” another Instagram user wrote.

“Your man was dropping dimes last night! Go get San Fran!” a third fan wrote.

“Totally!” another Instagram user stated. “I just got tickets for my brother and sister in law to go to the game! We were there last night.”

Patrick has been supporting Rodgers all year long and it has paid off as the Packers have lost just three of the 17 games they have played this year. And Rodgers has played well all season long, throwing for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

“He’s definitely hungry for another Super Bowl,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said per ESPN. “He deserves it, so we’re doing everything in our power to put him in that position.”

Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl win back in 2010. He has not been back to the Super Bowl since, but that can change if the Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game. This game will be personal for Rodgers because he’s from California and the 49ers passed on him in the 2005 NFL Draft. After Rodgers was drafted by the Packers, he was asked if he was disappointed if he wasn’t drafted by the 49ers.

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be they didn’t draft me,” Rodgers replied via SFGate.com.

The NFC Championship game will air on Fox this Sunday. Kickoff time will be 6:40 p.m. CT.