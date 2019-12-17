Danica Patrick Poses With ‘Oldest Friends’ at Green Bay Packers’ Final Home Game of Season

Danica Patrick has been supportive of her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, throughout the entire season. And with Sunday being the team’s final home game of the regular season, Patrick decided to spend the game with two women she has known for a very long time. On Instagram, Patrick posted a photo of her and two of her best friends at the Packers game. In the caption, Patrick talked about how she met the two women.

“For the game today I was able to spend it with my two oldest friends in the world and that’s not an expression!” Patrick wrote.

“Before I started school, mom and dad bought a house in a new school district and that house was owned by Kim’s parents (on the right, her parents and mine became and stayed great friends) ……..then when I went to preschool, Heather (on the left) was in the same class as me! So I went to k-8 with Kim and preschool and high school with Heather.”

Patrick went on to say the three have been friends for over 30 years.

“Crazy to think that we have been friends since we were about 4,” Patrick added. “I’ll do the math, that’s like 33 years ago. I love them more now than ever.”

A number of Patrick’s fans showed support for her and her friends in the comments section. One fan wrote: “Yes indeed you all are so pretty and I want to wish you the happiest and holyist Christmas.”

“Hard to keep close friends for that long still together, glad you all had a great time together,” another fan wrote.

“I love that you have old friends, my best friend is from first grade!” a third fan added. “51 years I have known her. She is my sister.”

Along with her two closest friends, Patrick also got to spend time with Cheap Trick drummer Daxx Nielsen. And the crew got to see one of the team’s best games of the year as the Packers took down the Chicago Bears 21-13. And with the win, the Packers have clinched a spot in the playoffs so Patrick will have an opportunity to watch her boyfriend in action after the regular season comes to an end.

But the one thing Patrick and Rodgers are hoping for is they will be going to Miami in February because that means the Packers have made it all the way to the Super Bowl.