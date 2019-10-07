Danica Patrick Attends Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game to Support Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick might be one of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in the world. On Sunday, the former NASCAR star was seen in Dallas for the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game as she was supporting her boyfriend, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And it looks like Patrick’s appearance helped Rodgers as he led the team to a 34-24 win and the team is now 4-1 on the year.

Patrick posted a few photos of her experience at AT&T Stadium on Instagram and she wrote, “Fun in the suite. Fun in another suite. Fun hanging out with friends. Thanks to (Ayida Cobb) and (Randall Cobb) for making the trip to Dallas so great. Go pack go! 4-1!”

Patrick has been a good-luck charm for Rodgers and the Packers this season. She attended the game against the Chicago Bears to kick off the season and the team won 10-3. Patrick was also at the second home game of the year against the Denver Broncos and the Packers came away with a 27-16 win.

So we’ve seen Patrick at Rodgers’ events. But when will we see Rodgers on Patrick’s new project? In August, Patrick launched her podcast called Pretty Intense and she said Rodgers will be one of her guests.

“It’s almost harder to interview somebody you know really well, because you don’t know where to start,” she said when talking to E! News. “There’s also that fine line of what do we talk about and what shouldn’t we talk about, right? Because it’s not like we’re just going to let you just look at our life for a week in-depth and know everything, ins and outs, and tell you everything.”

Rodgers is not an open book and likes to keep things quiet. So Patrick will be interested to see how it goes.

“I wonder if he would want to know the questions before or not? I don’t know,” she told E! “Here’s the good news: I’m in charge of the whole thing. I make the final calls on what goes, what doesn’t go, what airs, what doesn’t air, and I’m going to tell you that, at the expense of my relationship, I would never put anything out there that wouldn’t be good.”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018.