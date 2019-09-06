Danica Patrick ‘Bravely’ Reps Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers Before Green Bay Packers Game in Chicago

Danica Patrick wasn’t letting the zip code she was in from stopping her unwavering support of her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers. The retired NASCAR driver sported her green and yellow as Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers traveled to the Windy City to face off against their biggest rival as the NFL’s 100th season kicked off on Thursday.

Patrick walked around Chicago with no intention of hiding her colors. She shared a handful of photos of her and friends taking in the city.

“Bravely walked all around Chicago in our [Packers] gear! People were actually pretty nice too! My Arizona [best friends forever] flew all the way to Chicago for a quick trip to support [Aaron Rodgers] play in the first game of the NFL season. And we are all JACKED for tonight! Let’s good,” Patrick wrote in her Instagram caption, adding that, “yes this city is windy.”

The ironic thing in all of this is that Patrick grew up in a Bears household.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick told The Associated Press. “Now I am probably going to to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

The two met one another at the 2012 ESPY’s. They’ve been officially together for over a year now.

Patrick frequently has shown her support for the Packers and Rodgers despite the fandom conflict. She was spotted at the team’s training camp last month. She even sat in the family section at the practice.

Patrick’s time in Chicago seemed to be a blast with her friends coming along on the trip, and it was also a great night for her boyfriend as Rodgers threw the game’s only touchdown in the Packers 10-3 win over the Bears.