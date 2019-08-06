Danica Patrick Visits Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers at Packers Training Camp

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers continue to be a strong couple. The former NASCAR star recently visited the NFL star quarterback at Green Bay Packers training camp and she shared the experience on Instagram. Patrick was there with a few of her friends and she was impressed with the crowd turnout.

“When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do,” Patrick wrote. “Full house of fans for practice today. @ebunt187 and crew were with me too in the jam-packed family section! The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full-time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too!”

Since Patrick started dating Rodgers last year, she has obviously become a Packers fan. However, Patrick was raised to be a Chicago Bears fan, the Packers’ most hated rivals.

Patrick’s father, TJ Patrick, has been a Bears fan for 50 years and when he and the rest of the family first met Rodgers, he had a plan that would not have gone over well with the Packers and their fans if he carried it out.

Actually, the first time we met him I told the kids I was going to wear my Brian Urlacher jersey and tackle him,” TJ said to Bruce Martin of Autoweek last year, referring to the Bears linebacker who was a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection. “I couldn’t find it. He walked in and asked, ‘Where is your jersey?’ I told him I couldn’t find it. He said, ‘I would respect you a lot more if you had it on.’

“He’s good about it. He knows. He is very intelligent and still has a sense of humor.”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018 and they got together after being in long-term relationships. Rodgers ended his relationship with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after dating for three years. Patrick ended her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in November after dating for five years.

The Packers hope Patrick can be a good-luck charm for the team as they look to win their fifth Super Bowl and 14th NFL title in franchise history.