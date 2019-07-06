Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Celebrate ‘Good Times’ in Colorful 4th of July Photos

Danica Patrick and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers celebrated America’s birthday in the best way possible with friends and plenty of drinks, and the former NASCAR driver took to social media on Friday to share a glimpse into the couple’s festivities.

In a set of photos posted to her Instagram on July 5, the former NASCAR driver posted a slideshow of images, leading with a smiley shot of herself with beau, Rodgers, sporting sunglasses and smiles reveling in Fourth of July fun. In the images that followed, Patrick could be seen spending time with friends and drinking up.

“Good times. Great people. And margaritas!!! Happy birthday America,” she wrote alongside a string of celebratory emojis.

Fans of the pair have continuously expressed their enthusiasm over the photos since publication, chiming in with how they loved seeing Patrick happy with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“You and Aaron look so great together as well as family and friends. Keep on celebrating and may life always be good to you all,” one fan wrote.

“Love that you’re dating the GOAT! Perfect couple!” added another with a string of hashtags, including Rodgers’ number, “couple goals” and “go Pack, go.”

“I love this picture. You look soooooo happy together,” wrote another fan.

The pair have been dating for almost a year now, making their official debut as a couple at the 2018 ESPYS where they did not shy away from a little PDA when they hit the red carpet. But while the two sports stars have crossed paths over the years within their respective sports arenas, Patrick told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show that the two actually met for the first time in 2012.

“We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” she recalled to McCarthy. “But I got his email address and I remember thinking to myself back then, ‘Oh…not a phone number, just an email address.’ Whatever.”

Patrick adds that the two “kept in touch just a little bit,” but there were some years in between that they didn’t talk to each other, just “every now and again.”

“It wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” she said. “We referred to each other as ‘Chicago’ and ‘Green Bay.’ It was very cute. Like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know.”

The pair have shared a lot of quality time together since, with Patrick happily sharing photos of the two together to her social media.

