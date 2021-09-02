Aaron Rodgers Says Spending Time Apart From Fiancee Shailene Woodley Will Be ‘a Good Thing’

Aaron Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley will be spending some time apart during this NFL season, but the Greenbay QB isn’t worried about the long-distance and nights away. “It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” he shared in his interview with Haute Living. Woodley will be staying in Los Angeles to work on her projects while her soon-to-be husband is away handling team business. “I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects,” he continued, referring to the production pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

Rodgers and The Mauritanian actress began dating shortly after his split from racecar driver Danica Patrick ended in July 2020. Things seemed to move pretty quickly for the new couple when news of their engagement came out just weeks after the world discovered they were dating in February. Rodgers will be returning to Wisconsin for this year’s football season after much speculation that he was getting ready for retirement. “I think I was really waiting for that intuitive feeling of, ‘Should I do this? This feels right.’ And there were a lot of times throughout the process where I felt like I was getting a sign to go this way, a sign to retire, maybe, a sign to go back, that I might get traded, but nothing ever felt like it stuck,” he told the outlet. “So I thought a lot, meditated a lot on what happiness is, and what does quality of life look like to me?” he said, revealing that journaling eventually helped him decide on his immediate future.”I’ve done this before. I’ve written down what my ideal days would be: ideal days playing and not playing. I did this a few different times, thought about what my life would look like, and then I surrendered to the signs of the universe.”

He continued: “I just kept on going back to that I had unfinished business in Green Bay, and I wanted to be back there with the guys, to not have the way things had gone at the end of last year be the way I go out there. The signs were pointing that way in the last week, and two nights before I was supposed to leave [for preseason], I felt a key piece slide into place, and that’s when I knew. I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I’m going back.’”

As far as wedding plans go, the couple is in “no rush” to walk down the aisle just yet. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley added. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” Woodley previously told Entertainment Tonight.