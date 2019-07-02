Ex-Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Anthony Wright Shot Multiple Times, Rushed to Emergency Room

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright is reportedly in the hospital after he was shot multiple times. Wright, 43, got emergency surgery after his getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, according to TMZ. He is now in stable condition.

The Concord Police Department in Concord, North Carolina reportedly responded to a call about Wright on Monday. He and his girlfriend’s ex, William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr., were fighting over a custody arrangement involving a minor, when a gun was drawn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hooker is now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. There is no word on 47-year-old’s whereabouts, or his connection to Wright’s family.

Wright received emergency surgery for his gunshot wounds, and was listed in stable condition. The NFL veteran has yet to comment on the tragic shooting, but fans are flooding social media with prayers for him.

“Prayers to my brother, GC nation finest, Anthony Wright A1,” tweeted one fan. “God got you.”

“Praying for Anthony Wright and his family,” added University of South Carolina quarterback Kereon Joyner.

Pray for my cousin, Anthony Wright, he was shot four times in the back today. — Destiny (@xreneeploii) July 1, 2019



“From a NYG fan… All best to #AnthonyWright, please get well soon,” a third person wrote. “So sorry to hear about this.”

It should come as no surprise that people all over the country sent their prayers to Wright, as he has had a wide-ranging career in football. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in his time. In college, he played for the University of South Carolina.

Wright was acclaimed for his accuracy on the field, and featured in some promotions and stunts for his teams and the NFL itself. In one 2007 online feature, he threw a football all the way across a practice field and into a dumpster with precision accuracy.

Wright was the backup quarterback for the Giants in 2007, when they won their Super Bowl title. The following year, he was injured during a game against the Cleveland Browns. Wright’s back injury took him off the field for good. He was put on the reserves list over the summer, but he was not re-signed the following season. Later that year he quietly announced his retirement, and returned home to South Carolina.