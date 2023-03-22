Dallas Cowboys Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Following Ezekiel Elliott's Exit

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys have added a veteran running back to the roster following Ezekiel Elliott's exit. The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract. He will add depth to the running back position that features Tony Pollard, who is on the $10.091 million franchise tag.

Jones, 25, spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in just six games last season and posted 70 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 17 carries. Jones played in the AFC Championship game and was on the roster when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February.

Cowboys to sign RB Ronald Jones to a 1-year deal. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/Dfg24JwPFJ — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2023

Jones was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His best season was in 2020 when he rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns on 192 carries. It's the same season that the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, and Jones had 61 rushing yards in the championship game against the Chiefs. He signed with the Chiefs following the 2021 season after his contract was up with the Buccaneers. Jones saw limited action last year as he was behind Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. In his career, Jones has rushed for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns on 550 carries.

Jones won't be expected to perform as Eliott did in Dallas. Last week, the team announced they have released the three-time Pro Bowl running back to free up salary cap space. "Zeke's impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.

"His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we're a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike."