Dallas Cowboys Fans React to Team Cutting Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys will look a little different when the team takes the field this fall. This week, the team announced they have cut running back Ezekiel Elliott after being with the club for seven seasons. This means that Tony Pollard will be the starting running back moving forward, and Elliott will play for a new team for the 2023 season.

"Zeke's impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization."

Elliott, 27, has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. In his seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, the All-Pro Team twice and led the NFL in rushing twice. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Cowboys' big move.