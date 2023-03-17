Dallas Cowboys Fans React to Team Cutting Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys will look a little different when the team takes the field this fall. This week, the team announced they have cut running back Ezekiel Elliott after being with the club for seven seasons. This means that Tony Pollard will be the starting running back moving forward, and Elliott will play for a new team for the 2023 season.
"Zeke's impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization."
Elliott, 27, has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. In his seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, the All-Pro Team twice and led the NFL in rushing twice. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Cowboys' big move.
Cowboys to release RB Ezekiel Elliott. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/DuRApvbHTR— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023
One Twitter user said: "Never thought I'd see the day... Not even a cowboys fan, but I watched him in college and met him when he played against the UOFI."
Thank you, @EzekielElliott! pic.twitter.com/kYlqwJO6Bf— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 15, 2023
Another Twitter user wrote: "Zeke got paid in Dallas. Nobody treated him bad. All the best to him and the Cowboys."
Ezekiel Elliott’s first & last touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys.
(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/SKXPrj9EXg— Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) March 15, 2023
One fan said: "Kind of crazy how they reflect where he was as a player at the start and by the end of it. He went from being a patient RB with precision and power to just a big running back with power. 2016 Zeke was too fun to watch."
This is my favorite Ezekiel Elliott moment. I was at this game. Dress rehearsal preseason game. Seattle’s LOB was talking all week about welcoming Zeke to the NFL. Zeke smacked that man in the mouth. Legend. https://t.co/TE59Q3fPjD pic.twitter.com/wTHEYoelym— Ernie (@es3_09) March 15, 2023
A fan replied: "That was awesome. Chancellor literally looked scared. Only shot he took that game was a cheap late hit from Cam."
Ezekiel Elliott had an amazing tenure with the #Cowboys:
- 10,598 total yards
- 72 total touchdowns
- 80.2 yards per game
- 2x Rushing Title
- 3x Pro Bowler
- 1x All-Pro
In 2016, Zeke and Dak came to Dallas and rejuvenated a Cowboys franchise and fanbase that needed hope. pic.twitter.com/LTL2GaMT7m— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 15, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "Bro has done a lot in 7 years with a large share of it done in his first 3 seasons. Respect. He needs to be part of a Superbowl contender and get that ring."
Ezekiel Elliott is a Dallas Cowboy forever. My absolute favorite running back all time for the Cowboys. He never cared about stats, he just wanted to win. As selfless as they come. All time shame we didn’t get him a Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/s0dyEt9EDL— Ernie (@es3_09) March 15, 2023
A fan stated: "The last 28 years of Cowboys teams have been saying that too...a shame not getting a Super Bowl win. The streak continues..."
Thanks @EzekielElliott for all the excitement you brought to @dallascowboys fans. Good luck and Godspeed!!!! pic.twitter.com/eDWLbWL2RF— Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) March 16, 2023
And this fan said: "Like many great Cowboys, Zeke was Great and delivered but the team did not win it all. Feed Zeke left many great memories! Appreciate the greatness you brought to the Cowboys."