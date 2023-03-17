Dallas Cowboys Fans React to Team Cutting Ezekiel Elliott

By Brian Jones

The Dallas Cowboys will look a little different when the team takes the field this fall. This week, the team announced they have cut running back Ezekiel Elliott after being with the club for seven seasons. This means that Tony Pollard will be the starting running back moving forward, and Elliott will play for a new team for the 2023 season. 

"Zeke's impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings every day earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization."

Elliott, 27, has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. In his seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, the All-Pro Team twice and led the NFL in rushing twice. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Cowboys' big move. 

The News

One Twitter user said: "Never thought I'd see the day... Not even a cowboys fan, but I watched him in college and met him when he played against the UOFI."

Thank You

Another Twitter user wrote: "Zeke got paid in Dallas. Nobody treated him bad. All the best to him and the Cowboys."

First and Last TD

One fan said: "Kind of crazy how they reflect where he was as a player at the start and by the end of it. He went from being a patient RB with precision and power to just a big running back with power. 2016 Zeke was too fun to watch."

Favorite Moment

A fan replied: "That was awesome. Chancellor literally looked scared. Only shot he took that game was a cheap late hit from Cam."

Nice Stat Sheet

One Twitter user wrote: "Bro has done a lot in 7 years with a large share of it done in his first 3 seasons. Respect. He needs to be part of a Superbowl contender and get that ring."

Cowboy Forever

A fan stated: "The last 28 years of Cowboys teams have been saying that too...a shame not getting a Super Bowl win. The streak continues..."

From Tony Dorsett

And this fan said: "Like many great Cowboys, Zeke was Great and delivered but the team did not win it all. Feed Zeke left many great memories! Appreciate the greatness you brought to the Cowboys."

