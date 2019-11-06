Dallas Cowboys DL Daniel Ross Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross is not playing this season because he was put on injured reserve in August. However, he could miss additional games in 2020 because he was arrested in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday morning for gun and drug charges. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Ross was arrested during a traffic stop, then charged with marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ross was placed on IR in August due to a shoulder injury. He re-signed with the team back in March and is happy to be a member of the organization for another year. “My words really can’t explain how excited I am. All I can say is I give all glory to The Man Upstairs who gives me strength, and I thank the Dallas Cowboyz for this great opportunity to get to be a part of this organization/family,” Ross said to Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher.

Ross’ NFL career started in 2017 when he signed with the Houston Texans. He was waived by the Texans in September of that year, only to join the Detroit Lions a week later. The Lions then released Ross and he then signed to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ross would be for a couple of months before joining the Cowboys. He saw action in three games and recorded five tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. In 2018, Ross saw action in 13 games and posted 14 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery with seven quarterback hits.

Ross is not a top defensive star on the Cowboys roster, but because of his hard work and passion for the game, he is missed by the Cowboys this season.

“His skill set includes a strong initial burst off the snap and he holds up his end of the commitment to DC Rod Marinelli with a relentless nature, battling and hand-fighting until the whistle. He does have some work to do in terms of refining his technique, specifically keeping his balance,” C.C. Boorman wrote who covers the Cowboys for USA Today.

“Above all else, he will need to eliminate the feast-or-famine aspect of his game if he is going to have a chance. He will have legitimate flashes of dominance for brief moments but then get lost in a sea of inconsistency.”