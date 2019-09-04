Dallas Braden Says Tyler Skaggs Will Be Known for His Play on the Field

The situation surrounding the untimely death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs is murky at best, and it appears to be heading toward an ugly chapter. As of Sept. 3, many details have come to light, including the fact that Skaggs had Fentanyl and oxycodone in his system at the time of his passing, along with a significant amount of alcohol. Additionally, the toxicology report indicates that Skaggs choked on his own vomit. This led to the family hiring a lawyer named Rusty Hardin to conduct an investigation into the matter, and it’s entirely possible that a wrongful death suit could be filed.

With Skaggs passing away in such a manner, it could be expected that his legacy as a member of the Angels would be tainted. After all, one individual on Twitter referred to him as a “disgrace to baseball” after the toxicology report was released. However, former Oakland A’s star Dallas Braden has a different opinion on the matter. He believes that Skaggs will be better remembered for what he did on the mound.

“What you do on the field, how you compete on the field, is what a lot fans are going to remember you by,” Dallas said, per TMZ Sports. “Off the field, you’re a completely different human being. People are going to pass their judgments. They’re going to say what they’re going to say – we remember Tyler for what he’s done on the field.”

Braden spent five seasons in Major League Baseball, all of which were with the Oakland A’s, and became best known for throwing a “perfect game” in 2010. At the age of 26, he was the youngest player to achieve this feat after retiring all 27 batters and not allowing a single player to reach a base, and he did so on Mother’s Day.

This comment fits with those shared by Mike Trout of the Angels, a former teammate of Skaggs. According to a report by MLB News, Trout didn’t know that his teammate was using the substances Fentanyl and oxycodone, but that doesn’t affect his viewpoint. Trout was very close to Skaggs, and this latest news doesn’t lessen their friendship.

“Obviously, it doesn’t change my view on Tyler,” Trout said, “He made a big impact on my life, this team. I was kind of shocked when the news came out like that. That’s tough, but it doesn’t change the feeling I have for him and the way he impacted my life.”

Given that there is an active investigation into Skaggs’ untimely death, it’s expected that this news is dominating headlines. However, as time passes, Braden will be proven correct as fewer people think about the details and choose to focus on Skaggs’ play on the field.