NASCAR Fans Ecstatic With News Dale Earnhardt and Wife Amy Are Expecting Second Child

Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR fans were delighted to discover that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are expecting a second child. The news was revealed in an Instagram post in which 1-year-old Isla broke the news to her father. The due date was not revealed, but the family will soon be expanding.

With the news surfacing, there was a multitude of reactions on social media. The majority of fans were ecstatic about the latest addition to the Earnhardt family. In fact, they even began making guesses about what the child would be named. Dale Earnhardt III was a very popular choice among racing fans. They wanted to see that legacy continue with another generation.

While the majority of fans wanted to show their support and excitement about this Earnhardt update, there were others that had a different focus. They thought it would be entertaining to make some jokes about the retired driver and how he is emulating an NFL star.

NASCAR fans flocked to social media on Wednesday and said “congrats” to the Earnhardt family. Whether their messages were joking in nature or more serious, the fans were just happy about the announcement.

The Third

To a baby brother named Dale Earnhardt The Third we shall call him 3 — Brandan Lee Brewster (@THEbrewster20) March 18, 2020

The gender of Earnhardt’s second child is currently unknown to NASCAR fans, but that has not stopped them from making some bold claims about a potential name. They believe that the veteran driver will continue a tradition started by his father.

There were several users on Twitter Wednesday that declared the child will be a boy and that his name will be Dale Earnhardt III. They are ready for another person to carry on the name.

Positive News

Scary times, but wonderful news. Joy and happiness to all — rBkauffman (@rbk5280) March 18, 2020

Some Twitter users saw the news about the upcoming addition to the family, and they reacted by sending support to Earnhardt and Amy. Although a few did mention some uncertainty in the world while saying “congratulations.”

Despite concerns over the coronavirus, NASCAR fans are still overjoyed about Wednesday’s revelation. They are happy to see that the happy couple will be welcoming another child into the world.

Gelato

Huge congrats to @AmyEarnhardt and @DaleJr on the big news! Very happy for both of you. And Dale, maybe don’t eat her gelato this time. That’s for her, OK. pic.twitter.com/XwY4m2y7lJ — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) March 18, 2020

Earnhardt may be excited about the future addition to his family, but there are fans that want him focused on avoiding a potential mistake. Apparently, he ate all of Amy’s coconut almond gelato when she was pregnant with Isla. He also did so after insulting the dessert.

With Amy pregnant for a second time, there will now be extra pressure for Earnhardt to avoid taking her gelato. The fans think that he either needs to avoid eating the dessert or should simply just purchase his own supply.

Philip Rivers

Damn dale gonna turn into Phillip Rivers — bna_broadcasting (@BnaBroadcasting) March 18, 2020

Earnhardt may only be welcoming the second child, but there are fans already discussing the possibility of even more pregnancies in the future. Some decided to compare the former driver to Philip Rivers, the longtime quarterback of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers is known primarily for his play on the gridiron, but he has also drawn attention due to the size of his family. The veteran quarterback and his wife Tiffany have nine children, which has led to many jokes about him fielding an entire offense.

Fellow Drivers

Well someone has to keep up with the Keselowski’s — Larry L. Schneider (@nascarcrazy350) March 18, 2020

Some racing fans wanted to compare Earnhardt to the new quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, but others thought that another driver was a better comparison. Specifically, they wanted to know if Earnhardt was in competition with driver Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski, who drives the No. 2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, welcomed his second daughter into the world in December 2019. He posted a photo on Instagram that announced the birth.

Baby Stage

Congrats @DaleJr — Isla looks excited to become a big sister! I don’t envy the baby stage, I’M DONE WITH IT! 😂 — Ricky Hardin (@RHardin15) March 18, 2020

There were several fans on Twitter excited about the upcoming addition to the family. However, some were a little worried about the months following birth. This baby stage is something that a few parents didn’t want to think about.

Granted, these users were not the ones that will be raising Isla’s younger sibling. They just get to sit back, offer their congratulations, and then adore the photos that will eventually be posted on Instagram.

Amazing Video

That video @AmyEarnhardt posted on Instagram was awesome. Surprised Dale with the news…you have to go see his reaction hahahaha Love @DaleJr — Maritime Harness Fan (@maritimeharness) March 18, 2020

Amy surprised NASCAR fans when she posted a video of Isla saying that she would be a sister. However, this heartwarming clip was not the only video that showed her announcement. She also showed the moment that Earnhardt learned a second child is on the way.

The video, which was filmed a few weeks ago, made users laugh due to Earnhardt’s reaction. At first, he was shocked that Amy already knew the gender, but then he realized that Isla was the sister no matter what.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Vera Bradley)