Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Amy Shares Tender Photo of NASCAR Star With Daughter Isla

NASCAR fans are loving Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s snapshots of his family, including wife Amy and daughter Isla. While Amy is more attached to sharing the daily exploits of the adorable tyke, the NASCAR star is also dropping the rare shot here and there.

Over the weekend, many fans couldn’t help but gush over a photo of Isla shared by the driver where she is clad in a throwback Bobby Allison t-shirt while exploring the living room floor.

As the star admitted, his wife Amy was the one making the clothing decisions for the little one and a peek over at her Instagram page supports that. The page is covered with shots of Isla and the family spending time together.

One sweet shot shared earlier in September shows Isla and her father looking out over the racetrack together while mom shoots the photo from behind. Fans were over the moon for the family, letting their feelings known in the comments.

“So blessed!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“I see these pictures of them together and it really makes me miss the good old days when I was Daddy’s Little Girl!” another added.

“Daddy with his little girl,” a third wrote with a heart emoji.

Other snapshots from Amy Earnhardt elicit the same response from fans. The duo went apple picking over the weekend and the photoset captured enough adorable energy to wash over all of the fans.

“Awww that’s so sweet, young children love apples,” a fan wrote along with some heart and heart eye emojis.

“Great pictures. Looks like yall are having a good time,” another fan added. “Both of you are gorgeous.”

“So much fun, she is learning so much. As usual she is adorable and makes my day,” a third noted, echoing the sentiments from other fans.

Earnhardt also took Isla to the local farmer’s market earlier in September for more of the same, including the little girl falling in love with some giant pumpkins.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt welcomed Isla in April 2018, three years after the couple married on New Year’s Eve 2015. Since then, she’s been a social media star alongside her famous parents, even taking some trips to the track while her father was still a full-time racer.

The small family’s year hasn’t been all bright and happy. Not only did Earnhardt Jr. lose his mother earlier in 2019, but the family was also involved in a fiery plane crash that they luckily walked away from with no injuries.

It is that kind of incident that makes photos like those above even more special. Here’s hoping for many more.