Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Sweet ‘Saturday Night’ Photo With Wife Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves spending time with his family. With him being retired from racing full-time, Earnhardt has the opportunity to have more free time with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Isla. This past weekend, Earnhardt, showed off how much he loves his family time as he shared a photo of himself and Amy embracing each other at their home on Instagram with the caption saying, “Glad to be home on a Saturday night.”

Many of Earnhardt’s fans commented on the photo. One fan said, “Home is where the (heart) is, especially when it’s when are with your girls.” Another fan said, “Damn….u got an old Chevy in your house too?” And another fan loves how Earnhart shares photos of his family, saying, “It’s funny, I used to think you were awesome because you raced (really didn’t follow NASCAR, but for some reason followed you), but now I think you are even cooler since you stepped away. You seem super down to earth and like a regular gear head like most of us, loves his family and laughing and having fun. Thanks for sharing.”

The Earnhardt family is loving each other more than ever after being in a plane crash back in August. The plane crash took place in Tennessee and Dale was the only one who was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” Earnhardt said in his statement. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

Earnhardt is one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. He won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014 and he was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver from 2003-2017. When he left NASCAR two years ago, Earnhardt walked away with $400 million in career earnings.