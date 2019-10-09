Dale Earnhardt Jr. Celebrates the Best of Fall With Wife Amy and Daughter Isla in New Photos

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got to spend some quality time with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Isla, over the weekend instead of covering NASCAR for NBC. On Instagram, Earnhardt recently shared a post that has the entire family enjoying the fall weather. In the caption, Earnhardt wrote, “Great day Saturday at [Rescue Ranch] Thankful to my [NASCAR on NBC] family for allowing me an afternoon with my family. Hayrides and playground slides!”

Fans loved the photos as the filled up the comments section, gushing over the tender moments. One fan wrote, “I just love this! You have an awesome family! Precious!” Another fan wrote, Making precious memories. Thanks for sharing. Beautiful to see you and your beautiful wife and baby girl. You are loved by so many people.”

Another fan loved seeing Isla, writing: “She is adorable. Beautiful family. Enjoy every minute they grow so fast.” Another fan wrote, “Isla Rose favors your dad a whole lot, but she’s absolutely gorgeous! Love her and that headstrong personality she has!”

The Earnhardt family is stronger than ever after what happened to them over the summer. Back in August, the entire family was involved in a plane crash in Tennessee. The good news is everyone including the pilots were able to escape the plane safely without any major injuries. The only person sent to the hospital was Dale as he has a few minor injuries but nothing serious.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages, and prayer since last Thursday,” Earnhardt said in his statement. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots, and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

Earnhardt retired from racing full-time in 2017 and he will go down as one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. He won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014 and he earned over $400 million in his career.