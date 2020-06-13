Dale Earnhardt Jr. Returns to NASCAR for Saturday's Hooters 250

✖

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have retired from NASCAR's Cup Series following the 2017 season, but he has occasionally taken part in one-off races and will do so once again on Saturday. Earnhardt is getting back behind the wheel of the No. 8 Hellmann's Mayonnaise Chevrolet Camaro for an Xfinity Series race called the Hooters 250.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Twitter account celebrated the news with a unique video. The clip, which was from the first-person perspective, showed someone making a meal. The individual smeared two pieces of bread with mayonnaise before placing a banana on top. Many fans reacted by questioning whether or not Earnhardt Jr. actually eats this meal before each race. The answer is yes. He previously tweeted his love for the Dalewich in 2016.

"Race day tomorrow at @HomesteadMiami. Back behind the wheel of the @Hellmanns

ride. Excited. Nervous. But ready," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted on Friday. He last took part in an Xfinity Series race at Darlington during the 2019 season. The veteran driver started in 14th and then finished in fifth.

Earnhardt originally planned to participate in an Xfinity Series race in March. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the South Florida race to a later date and delayed his return to the No. 8 Camaro. Now he will suit up once again and face off with some of the series' rising stars.

Entering Saturday's race, Earnhardt will be in a favorable position to fight for a top finish. He will start the Hooters 250 in 12th place overall, next to Justin Allgaier. Harrison Burton secured the pole position for Saturday's race, and he will join Noah Gragson on the front line. Gragson has two wins in the first eight races of the 2020 season, and he will likely be among those competing for the win once again.

In addition to making his lone start of the 2020 season, Earnhardt Jr. will also provide a unique perspective for racing fans. Viewers can head to YouTube and watch the in-car camera feed. They will have unprecedented access as the 15-time Most Popular Driver fights for another finish in the top five, which would be his third in three seasons.

The Hooters 250 starts on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will provide coverage for viewers at home. Those unable to watch can listen to the action on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Keep it locked to PopCulture for more all your NASCAR and sports coverage!